Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,542. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $29,999.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,724.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,036.91. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,913.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $135,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.