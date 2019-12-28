COS (COS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,468.00

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One COS token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COS has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $6,468.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COS has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About COS

COS is a token. It launched on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,995,088 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. The official website for COS is coss.io. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio.

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

