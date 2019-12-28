CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.90

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $17.59. CPFL Energia shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 78,163 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CPFL Energia in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CPFL Energia has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CPFL Energia by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CPFL Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CPFL Energia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CPFL Energia by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPFL Energia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia Company Profile (NYSE:CPL)

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

