CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CRA International by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRAI opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

