Craig William Stanford Sells 2,193 Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total value of C$73,955.64.

Craig William Stanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total value of C$230,800.35.

GDI traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.38 and a twelve month high of C$37.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$322.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.