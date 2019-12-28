Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.04. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $7.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $34.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.92 to $35.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $38.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.56 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 63.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 171.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $437.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $373.06 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.83.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

