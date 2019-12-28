Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE CS opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

