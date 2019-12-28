Credits Reaches 1-Day Volume of $427,277.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $427,277.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, WazirX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, COSS, WazirX, Tidex, IDEX, CoinBene, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.