Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

