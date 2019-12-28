CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Update

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the November 28th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CRH Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.39 on Friday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,111,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,716 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

