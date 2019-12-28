Critical Survey: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and BIO-TECHNE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 747.74%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $220.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and BIO-TECHNE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -1.41 BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 11.65 $96.07 million $3.80 57.45

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -120.77% -84.28% BIO-TECHNE 12.68% 13.36% 8.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

