Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Buy Rating from CL King

CL King restated their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Crocs has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,171,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1,824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 303,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crocs by 314.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 396,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

