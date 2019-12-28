Cromwell Group (CMW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 21st

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CMW opened at A$1.20 ($0.85) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cromwell Group has a one year low of A$0.98 ($0.70) and a one year high of A$1.35 ($0.95).

About Cromwell Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

