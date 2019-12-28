Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $295.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.25 or 0.05868166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

