CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CSP has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.08 on Friday. CSP has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

