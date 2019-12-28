CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 28th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $77.30 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

