CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$121.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

