Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $511.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Curo Group by 367.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

