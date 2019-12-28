Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. ValuEngine cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 482,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,507. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $607.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.40. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,325.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $223,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cytokinetics by 211.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 283.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

