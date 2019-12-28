Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.61. Danaos shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 2,080 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

