Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

