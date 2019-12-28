DAO.Casino (BET) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $13,382.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.36 or 0.94573690 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.