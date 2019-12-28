DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.