Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Plans $0.28 — Dividend

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Davis Select Financial ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

