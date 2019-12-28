Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Announces $0.57 Annual Dividend

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

DWLD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 33,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,765. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

