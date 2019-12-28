DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,666,000 after buying an additional 2,480,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

