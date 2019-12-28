DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.00 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $34,494.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00039630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

