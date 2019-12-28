Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DLA opened at $30.92 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.