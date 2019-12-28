Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Denny’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 317.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Denny’s by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

