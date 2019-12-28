DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 227,898 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $8,969,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

