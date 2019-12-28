Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Up 22.7%

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) were up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 4,991,892 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 1,354,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

