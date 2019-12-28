Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.56

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 29999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 68.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dermira by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 392,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dermira by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 360,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dermira by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,413,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

