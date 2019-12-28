Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 126,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,530. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

