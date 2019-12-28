Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.20 ($33.95).

DEQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

ETR DEQ opened at €26.16 ($30.42) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €26.29 and its 200-day moving average is €25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 12-month high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

