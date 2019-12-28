Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $186.63

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.63 and traded as low as $166.60. Devro shares last traded at $166.60, with a volume of 7,481 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Devro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $288.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 6,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95). Also, insider Jackie Callaway bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,767.96).

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.