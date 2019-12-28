DHX Media (TSE:DHX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.52. DHX Media shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 57,510 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on DHX Media from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$112.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.0204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHX Media (TSE:DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

