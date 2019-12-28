Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.89.

DKS opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

