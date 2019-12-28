Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the November 28th total of 537,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. Digi International has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $497.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

