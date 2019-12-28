Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the November 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

DRAD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Digirad has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $64,734.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Digirad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

