DigitalNote Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $985.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00624682 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

