Digiwage (WAGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $10,360.00 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00643072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

