Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.35

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.35 and traded as high as $72.30. Dillard’s shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 2,933 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 2,266.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

