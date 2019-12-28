Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.89. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,153,840 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0479 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

