Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,320. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

