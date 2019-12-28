DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $28.88 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 1,405,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. DISH Network has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,075,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 78.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,391,000 after acquiring an additional 734,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 40.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 276,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

