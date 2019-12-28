DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.99

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 50781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 348.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

