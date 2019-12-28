Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.51

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.51 and traded as low as $44.17. Dollarama shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 177,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.11.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.66.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$947.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.04, for a total value of C$4,403,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,651,380. Also, Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$1,442,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,272.08. Insiders sold 228,700 shares of company stock worth $10,140,019 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.