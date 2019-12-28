DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 5.2%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.50, approximately 1,741,928 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,665,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth $427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $934,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $5,179,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $25,710,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.