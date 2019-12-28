Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.69.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,984.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,275. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 168,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

