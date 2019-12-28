Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DCAR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Dropcar has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

